‘Told me not to come back’ Lorraine Kelly thankful she was axed after getting pregnant

“When you think ‘oh no, things can’t get any worse than this’, sometimes you have to trawl a wee bit through some dark, but sometimes it does work in the end.”

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for ITV for comment.

Lorraine has been married to husband Steve since 1992.

The couple share daughter, Rosie, who previously lived and worked in Singapore.

When Lorraine’s TV career took off, the pair relocated from Scotland to be nearer to her work in London.

Additional reporting by Ross Kaniuk.

Author: Kathryn Ingate

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Celebrity News