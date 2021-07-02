Quantcast
Top UFO hotspots in the UK: Find the best spot in the country to celebrate World UFO Day

A poll carried out by Buzz Bingo surveyed a total of 2,000 people this month from all corners of the UK to determine how many people think they have seen a UFO and where.

Swansea on the south coast of Wales emerged as a clear winner, with 42 percent of those surveyed claiming seen “a flying saucer or any kind of UFO”.

In stark contrast, only an average of 24 percent of surveyed Brits believe they have seen a UFO at least once in their lifetime.

Newcastle came in second place after Swansea, with 39 percent of those surveyed claiming to have seen a UFO.

Glasgow, Bristol and Liverpool all placed below the national average at 23, 22 and 22 percent respectively.

