Trump Organization Indictment: What We Know

The indictment called Mr. Weisselberg one of the largest beneficiaries of the scheme, and said that he received about $ 1.76 million in indirect and hidden compensation, allowing him to evade hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes at every level of government. It said that he had improperly received a total of $ 133,000 in federal and state tax refunds as well.

Mr. Weisselberg is also accused of receiving free rent, cars for both him and his wife, and private school tuition for relatives. The company helped Mr. Weisselberg falsely claim he lived outside New York City, easing his tax burden, the indictment said.

And it said that Mr. Weisselberg and other executives were paid bonuses through Trump properties including the Mar-a-Lago Club, and that income was then reported as if they were contractors rather than regular employees. That allowed Mr. Weisselberg to make contributions to a type of tax-deferred pension plan that is available for self-employed people, the indictment said, enabling him to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars that he should not have.

Was Mr. Trump charged?

No. Although Mr. Trump is entwined with the Trump Organization, the real estate company that bears his name, the indictment did not accuse him of wrongdoing. And no employee other than Mr. Weisselberg was charged.

But the investigation is continuing, and it now appears to be focused squarely on Mr. Trump as well as other company executives. Prosecutors and a team of outside forensic auditors and experts are continuing to comb through millions of pages of Mr. Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, as well as the underlying records and documents.