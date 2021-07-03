Alan Titchmarsh on dealing with annual and perennial weeds – ‘don’t compost them!’

He said: “Buttercup spread not only by thickish roots but also by runners.”

Alan advised taking out the buttercups completely, as well as their roots because “they too might have buds on them”.

He recommended doing the same with dandelions as their roots will “just send up another shoot”.

“So it’s important with all these thick-rooted weeds that they come out completely and that you don’t compost them because you then put the compost back on the garden, and if it hasn’t heated up enough, you’re just reintroducing the weeds [to the garden],” Alan said.