Boris ‘to scrap quarantine for double-jabbed who come into contact with Covid’

The Government is expected to sign off on a plan that will lift mandatory isolation for those who have received both jabs – even if they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive. The Times newspaper says that, on Monday, ministers will sign off plans which fully vaccinated will be “advised” to undergo testing if they have such contact.

Their report suggests ministers “intend to drop all legal requirements on those who have had both jabs if they encounter a confirmed case.”

From July 19 mandatory, social distancing and masks are set to be ditched and the size of private gatherings will not be controlled anymore.

However, in a recent statement the Prime Minister said that some “precautions” may remain.

Current restrictions include the “rule of six”, table service in pubs and clubs haven’t opened their doors since the beginning of the pandemic due to capacity limits.

