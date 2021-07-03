Briton slams EU restrictions after losing holiday money – ‘it has been a nightmare’

Some other nations like the Balearic Islands in Spain, are also urging Governments to impose tougher entry requirements for Britons going there on holiday.

Italy changed its rules last week without warning, introducing a mandatory five-day quarantine for all UK visitors.

A Briton who had a holiday booked in the country said it is “literally a nightmare” to go on holiday from the UK this summer.

“We had a trip booked to Italy and with the changes in the restrictions last week, we were forced to change our holiday completely.

“We lost a lot of money,” he admitted.

