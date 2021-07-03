Cilla Black’s surprise ultimatum to Ringo Starr after unexpected proposal

When Cilla Black was building her career in Liverpool as the UK’s most iconic songbird, she made a lot of friends along the way. During the 1960s she made quite a name for herself by performing alongside The Beatles in the legendary Cavern Club venue. Through the years, Cilla became very close with the band, particularly Ringo Starr .

In the 2020 documentary, Cilla: The Lost Tapes, further information about the star’s private life was revealed.

During this ITV doc, Cilla​’s private getaways with the Fab Four member​ were detailed, including their skiing trips in Europe.

However, they seemed to be just friends at the time, quashing any romance rumours that might have cropped up.

That is until Ringo proposed to the singer – but she could not take the request seriously.

She said in the documentary: “He was like a best friend, even though he did ask me to marry him.”

