Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper admits snubbing David Cameron as former PM left starstruck

Kaleb Cooper has amassed his own dedicated army of followers since Jeremy Clarkson’s latest Amazon Prime series was released. Clarkson’s Farm follows the former Top Gear presenter as he embarks on a new career venture, farming.

The show debuted just three weeks ago, following the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host as he struggles to cope with farming, harvesting and other activities.

Doncaster-born Jeremy must contend with “disobedient animals”, “unresponsive crops”, and terrible farming weather conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, throughout the series, 23-year-old Kaleb Cooper, who used to run Clarkson’s farm for its previous owner, has become a star in his own right.

Since the series first hit the streaming service, Kaleb has gained many fans, including an extremely famous follower.

