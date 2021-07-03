Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper admits snubbing David Cameron as former PM left starstruck

Kaleb Cooper has amassed his own dedicated army of followers since Jeremy Clarkson’s latest Amazon Prime series was released. Clarkson’s Farm follows the former Top Gear presenter as he embarks on a new career venture, farming.
The show debuted just three weeks ago, following the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host as he struggles to cope with farming, harvesting and other activities.
Doncaster-born Jeremy must contend with “disobedient animals”, “unresponsive crops”, and terrible farming weather conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, throughout the series, 23-year-old Kaleb Cooper, who used to run Clarkson’s farm for its previous owner, has become a star in his own right.
Since the series first hit the streaming service, Kaleb has gained many fans, including an extremely famous follower.
In a chance encounter, Kaleb bumped into former Prime Minister, David Cameron, who served in office between May 2010 and July 2016.
The Conservative MP has been praised for modernising the Tories as well as decreasing the UK’s national deficit.
However, while Mr Cameron, 54, may be an instantly recognisable character, he was shunned by Kaleb.
In a new interview, he has revealed that during an outing in Chipping Norton, the former Prime Minister was the one to approach him.
Speaking to The Sun, Kaleb said: “The other day when I was in Chippy, I got out the truck and David Cameron, I didn’t realise at the time, was next to me.
“He was like, ‘Oh another local celebrity’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ve got to go’.”
Kaleb went on to tell the publication: “I walked straight past, I went, ‘Hang on a minute, that was David Cameron’.
“I said to Jeremy, ‘I think I met David Cameron. Does he drive a pick-up?’ ‘Yeah’, ‘Oh I met David Cameron and didn’t realise it’.”
He added: “So they all laughed at that, I don’t follow the news and I don’t watch TV, so I wouldn’t really know.”
During Clarkson’s Farm, Kaleb is often seen offering his words of advice to Jeremy, 61, who named his farm “Diddly Squat” after admitting he had no knowledge of the agricultural industry.
“The way I think about it, I know about farming and he’s learning, therefore I’m the boss, when he says, ‘We’re gonna do this’, I’m like, ‘No, we’re not going to do that because that won’t work’,” he told the publication.
He added: “He doesn’t listen, I don’t get intimidated by him.”
Last month, Jeremy admitted that despite viewers often seeing him shouting at people on screen, once cameras stop rolling, he is often the one being shouted at.
Speaking on Sky News’ Backstage podcast, he said: “I get shouted at all the time, I’m constantly being shouted at by newspapers and bosses, I’m always being shouted at.”
He went on to acknowledge that it’s “the usual” to see him on screens shouting at other people.
“But in real life, you get shouted out by people who know what they’re doing – I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Author: Daniel Bird
