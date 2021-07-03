Covid or common cold: Are runny nose and congestion a symptom of COVID-19?

The most commonly reported symptoms according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics are cough, headache and fatigue.

Despite this headaches and feelings of fatigue are not outlined as common symptoms of the virus by the NHS.

The Zoe Covid Symptom study has reported symptoms similar to the common cold, a headache, sore throat and runny nose are now the most commonly reported symptoms.

The study also said these were the most common symptoms of the Delta variant which is presently the most common variant in the UK.

Author: Pip Murrison

