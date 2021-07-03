Dan Walker’s post shut down by Oti Mabuse as he expresses worries during England game

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has shared a series of tweets regarding England’s successful 4-0 lead so far, but admitted he was worried the team may be peaking too early. The ex Football Focus host expressed his concerns in view of his 715,000 followers.
At first, the 44-year-old wrote: “What is going on? Not used to England playing so well in a major tournament.
“This is MADNESS. Lovely madness #ENG #EURO2020.”
Following Jordan Henderson’s goal, Dan followed up his post writing: “This is wonderful!!!
“Anyone else worried that we are peaking too early?”
Refusing to believe it, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse replied: “DON’T.”
Thankfully, Dan and England fans didn’t have anything to worry about as the result concluded a clear win for the team.
Ahead of the game, the father-of-three gave fans an insight into his home as he watched the match from home.
The BBC Breakfast star shared a picture of his lit up gazebo which featured multiple sofas and a big screen.
