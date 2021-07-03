Diabetes type 2: A ‘superior’ weight loss drug lowers high blood sugar

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) confirmed that semaglutide increases insulin secretion by binding to, and activating, the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor. Semaglutide also suppresses glucagon secretion and slows gastric emptying, meaning those who take it feel fuller for longer. Other side effects of the medication may include: constipation, diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, and gastrointestinal discomfort.
New research – published in The New England Journal of Medicine – shows that tirzepatide achieved superior results compared to semagutide.
In the 40-week trial, tirzepatide lowered blood sugar levels more than 1mg injectables of semagutide in people with type 2 diabetes.
Participants who had the highest dose of tirzepatide lost 12.4kg compared to 6.2kg for those on semaglutide.
Knowing that obesity is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, and that remission can be achieved via weight loss, the researchers are very excited about the results.
Dr Kunal Gulati – a leader in diabetes care at Lilly, Northern Europe (who research and develop innovative medicines) – is chuffed with the “meaningful” results.
“As a leader in diabetes care, Lilly is proud to be researching and developing solutions that can lead to meaningful HbA1C [blood sugar] reductions,” he said.
A 15mg dose of tirzepatide lowered blood sugar levels, on average, by -2.46 percent.
Even a 5mg dose of tirzepatide lowered blood sugar levels by around -2.09 percent.
If you’re concerned you might have diabetes, the symptoms to look out for include:
- Peeing more than usual, particularly at night
- Feeling thirsty all the time
- Feeling very tired
- Losing weight without trying to
- Itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush
- Cuts or wounds taking longer to heal
- Blurred vision.
Having high blood sugars can damage blood vessels, leading to further health complications.
This is why it’s so important to lower blood sugar levels, and to take any medication that is prescribed to you, including semaglutide.
