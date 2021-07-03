Diabetes type 2: A ‘superior’ weight loss drug lowers high blood sugar

New research – published in The New England Journal of Medicine – shows that tirzepatide achieved superior results compared to semagutide.

In the 40-week trial, tirzepatide lowered blood sugar levels more than 1mg injectables of semagutide in people with type 2 diabetes.

Participants who had the highest dose of tirzepatide lost 12.4kg compared to 6.2kg for those on semaglutide.

Knowing that obesity is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, and that remission can be achieved via weight loss, the researchers are very excited about the results.

