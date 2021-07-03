Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Dr Chris highlights four coronaviruses that decide when Brits will need boosters

85views
85
13 shares, 85 points
Dr Chris highlights four coronaviruses that decide when Brits will need boosters

During February to June 2021, 60 percent of people who caught coronavirus were not vaccinated against Covid.

In the same time period, only eight percent of fully vaccinated people caught the virus.

Dr Chris added that if the UK achieves its aim of having all adults vaccinated by the late summer, alongside booster jabs, “we’ll be in really good shape later this year”.

This will mean “we don’t see cases turning into causalties”.

Author: Chanel Georgina
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health
Read More

, , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in