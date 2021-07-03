Dr Chris highlights four coronaviruses that decide when Brits will need boosters

During February to June 2021, 60 percent of people who caught coronavirus were not vaccinated against Covid.

In the same time period, only eight percent of fully vaccinated people caught the virus.

Dr Chris added that if the UK achieves its aim of having all adults vaccinated by the late summer, alongside booster jabs, “we’ll be in really good shape later this year”.

This will mean “we don’t see cases turning into causalties”.

Author: Chanel Georgina

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health

Read More