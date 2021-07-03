Quantcast
EURO 2020: Fans arrive at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Baku will host the fourth match in the framework of UEFA EURO 2020 football on July 3, hosting Denmark going up against the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

The match will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.


Fans have already arrived at the Baku Olympic Stadium and are awaiting the start of the match.

Trend shows photos of the fans:

Read more here >>> Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

