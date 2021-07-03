‘He doesn’t want to leave the party that’s the problem’ Expert hints at Murray retirement

Sports journalist Rupert Bell appeared on GB News to discuss Wimbledon and Andy Murray‘s loss against Canadian Denis Shapovalov and what the future now holds for him. Mr Bell looked at Andy Murray’s history of injuries and the short amount of time to train in the lead up to the tournament. Mr Bell said Andy Murray simply refuses to quit stating it was part of his “problem” and said his fitness and health was “not as it once was”.

Author: Kyle Farrell

