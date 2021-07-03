HFD fire engine struck by car on Houston’s South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A crash involving a Houston Fire Department fire engine Saturday morning has blocked part of South Loop 610.

It happened near MLK Boulevard around 11 a.m.

It wasn’t clear what exactly happened or if there were injuries, but the crash had the entire eastbound lanes blocked.

__________________________________________________________________________

Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston’s roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!