Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

High cholesterol: Warning found in pain felt in two areas indicating levels are too high

93views
93
14 shares, 93 points
High cholesterol: Warning found in pain felt in two areas indicating levels are too high

Having high levels of cholesterol in the blood doesn’t have obvious symptoms, however, it can increase a person’s risk for conditions that do have symptoms including angina, high blood pressure, stroke or other circulatory ailments.

Webmed said: “Call your doctor about high cholesterol and heart disease if you detect soft, yellowish skin growths on yourself or on your children.

“If you develop symptoms of heart disease, stroke or atherosclerosis in other blood vessels, such as left-sided chest pain, pressure, or fullness, dizziness, unsteady gait, slurred speech or pain in the lower legs.

“Any of these conditions may be associated with high cholesterol and each requires immediate medical intervention.”

READ MORE: How to lose visceral fat: Follow the ‘prudent’ breakfast to prevent harmful belly fat

Author: Jessica Knibbs
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health
Read More

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in