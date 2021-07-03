‘Isolation needs to be scrapped!’ Monty Panesar rages to Esther McVey on GB News

English cricketer Monty Panesar erupted at Tory MP Esther McVey as they discussed coronavirus in schools. While speaking on GB News. Mr Panesar insisted that the Government’s isolation policy for children was not working. He called on the Government to scrap the strategy and look at other ways to deal with COVID-19 in schools.

He also added that, as things stand, children are less impacted by coronavirus and were losing out on crucial education time by missing school. He said: “I think the self-isolation rule needs to be scrapped now. “It is not working and I think the Government have plans to do it in September. “All children can do is a lateral flow test, that can really help in the morning. DON’T MISS: Boris facing backbench revolt over school Covid policy

“If it is negative, you go back to school. “That is why I think it is something that will work. “At the moment the system isn’t working, children are less affected by Covid at the moment. “But they are the ones who are suffering with their education, they are falling behind.”

Ms Mcvey also voiced her frustration at the Government’s strategy. She said: “Children are not getting their education. “We all know that education is a key indicator to what you do later in life, about wealth, about health and career prospects. READ MORE:

“How are we going to stop, this ridiculous self-isolation process? “This is not working in schools, it is not working in businesses. “If there is a trial on the daily testing, maybe it will work but I know a lot of people are saying, the people that are least affected by Covid, children are now being the most affected by Covid for multiple reasons.”

Author: Gerrard Kaonga

