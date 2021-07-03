James Martin reacts to Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster’s proposal ‘Hold you to that!’

“No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really,” James told the Sunday People in 2019.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James also revealed that he and Louise are not planning to start a family, with the TV star instead preferring to focus on his work.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs today at 9.30am on ITV.

Author: Michelle Marshall

