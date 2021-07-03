Jim Morrison death: How did Jim Morrison die? What was The Doors singer’s cause of death?

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Jim Morrison’s death on July 3, 1971. The singer is a member of the 27 Club, having died at just 27-years-old alongside a number of his contemporaries musicians. These include Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

Morrison was the lead singer of the rock band The Doors and he was living in Paris, France when he died suddenly.

While he had an alcohol dependency, his cause of death remains disputed to this day since no autopsy was performed as it wasn’t required by French law.

After recording The Doors’ sixth album LA Woman, Morrison told the rest of the band he wanted to go to Paris.

In March 1971, his girlfriend Pamela Courson rented an apartment for him at 17-19 Rue Beautreillis in Le Marais.