Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a Decree, according to which Ulanbek Totuyayev has been appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

By another presidential Decree, Erik Beishembiyev was relieved of the post of Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

