Leeds confirm Agar will remain at Rhinos in 2022

Leeds have confirmed Richard Agar is set to continue as Rhinos head coach next season “with expanded responsibilities” following speculation about his future.

Agar has been linked with a move to the NRL while several Australian coaches had been touted as possible replacements for the 49-year-old at Leeds, including former Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold.

However, Leeds have moved to clarify the situation regarding their coaching set-up for 2022 by releasing a statement in response to “inaccurate reports in the Australian media”.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Richard Agar will be with Leeds Rhinos in 2022 and for many years to come.

“From next season, the likelihood is that he will continue as head coach with expanded responsibilities.

“He has had discussions with Anthony Seibold and others who have expressed an interest in a coaching role with Leeds Rhinos but, contrary to reports in Australia, no offer has been made to anyone and we continue to explore our options.”

Agar took charge of Leeds on an interim basis during the 2019 season and was named permanent Rhinos head coach on a rolling 12-month contract in September 2019.

The former Hull FC, Wakefield and France boss led Leeds to Challenge Cup success in 2020 and recently took charge of his 50th game as Rhinos head coach.