London dispersal order issued as Met fear ‘anti-social behaviour’ as England play Ukraine

The force tweeted: “Due to recent reports of anti-social behaviour we have implemented a section 35 Dispersal Zone in the #City until 7am 04/07/21. Anyone involved will be directed by officers to leave the #City, and may be arrested for not doing so.”

Police have confirmed this is due to reports of anti-social and not directly linked to the England v Ukraine Euro 2020 game.

Section 35 orders derive from the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It grants police heightened, temporary powers to disperse and people, and confiscate items from those gathering in certain areas.

More to follow…