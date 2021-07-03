Next James Bond: Tom Hardy drops by the wayside as Regé-Jean Page is new favourite

Later this year Daniel Craig will be stepping down from his role of James Bond after No Time To Die is released. Although fans have been waiting patiently for the next movie for years, no news has yet been given on the next actor to don the tuxedo after the credits have rolled. Various rumours have suggested Inception star Tom Hardy is going to be the next international spy, but he has now fallen behind in the Bond Odds.

According to Ladbrokes, the new favourite for the next Bond actor is Netflix star Regé-Jean Page. The British-Zimbabwean star found mainstream fame over Christmas when his show, Bridgerton, hit the streaming service. Following that, petitions began calling for the star to become the next Bond after Craig. Now, Page has risen through the ranks to become the new favourite with 4/5 odds on becoming the man of mystery. READ MORE: James Bond star missed out on Fast & Furious 9 role

Unfortunately, this means Hardy has lost his top spot in the betting. All hope is not yet lost, however. The Dark Knight Rises actor currently has a strong 4/1 on taking over as Bond after Craig. Considering his popularity, it is more than likely this line-up will change in the coming months. What do you think? Should Regé-Jean Page be the next James Bond? Join the debate in the comments section here

This would make him the first-ever Welsh Bond, and his chances are good with a strong 6/1. Despite his popularity, he is being beaten by McMafia actor James Norton. Norton has an impressive 5/1 and certainly fits the bill for the role of the Eton College attendee. Down but not out is London hero Idris Elba, who is best known for Pacific Rim, Hobbs & Shaw and the Marvel franchise.

Elba has a fantastic 10/1 and could have his odds slashed at any point. He was recently backed by previous Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan said: “Idris Elba comes to mind. Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent.” James Bond No Time To Die is due out in cinemas on September 30, 2021.

Author: Callum Crumlish

Read more here >>> Daily Express