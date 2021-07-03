PIP: What to do if you disagree with a decision about your payment – take action now

PIP , or Personal Independence Payment, as it is commonly known, can help millions of people living with a disability or health condition. In many cases, extra costs can arise for those living with health challenges and PIP is designed to assist. The amount a person will receive is dependent on how their condition impacts them, rather than the condition itself.

This all depends on circumstances, and a person’s original decision letter will state if this applies to them.

A person will need to ask for the mandatory reconsideration process to take place within one month of the date of the decision.

To action the process, Britons will need to reach out to the benefits office which gave them the decision.

This can be done by phone, by letter or by filling in and returning a form.