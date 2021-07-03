Roger Federer makes Grand Slam promise after Wimbledon win over Cameron Norrie

Roger Federer has promised to continue playing for as long as possible after defeating Cam Norrie in the third round at Wimbledon 2021.

The Championships are Federer’s final tournament before he turns 40 in August. Twenty-times Grand Slam champion Federer has had two separate surgeries on his right knee in recent years and there had been rumours that he might soon call it quits. But his performance in his third-round Wimbledon match against Norrie suggests that he still has plenty left to offer. Norrie did well to force a fourth set but Federer was equally as impressive to remain focused and see it through.

Federer defeated the Brit 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4. “It’s a nice stat to hear,” Federer said. “It proves to me that when I do wake up in the morning, that has happened. “I feel stiff and I have played a lot of tennis. I feel good and hope that there is a bit more left inside of me. “It’s been a pleasure, an absolute pleasure, to be playing at this age. This feels special because I am almost 40, it’s the last Grand Slam before I turn 40, so it feels really good.”

Federer was asked how far he had come during his recovery from his two surgeries. He quipped: “In my English too, yes! I’ve been learning English big time, and the mic is better. “It is obviously very different to the third match, the grass, the opponent. The opponents have different strengths and weaknesses. “I got through the third round, my English is better, things are going very well for me.

“I’m very pleased [with the win]. Super relieved, it was a tough battle with Cam. “It was so close to serve it out at the end but we had an extra round. He deserved the third set and he played excellently today. For me, I was really able to keep a high level of play. “He got the good break at the end of the third that cost me the set. But I can be very happy with how I played.” Federer is still hoping to win his ninth Wimbledon, but has not won at the All England Club since 2017.

Author: Sam Smith

