Secnidazole Gets FDA Nod for Trichomoniasis

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of secnidazole to include treatment of trichomoniasis in adults, according to a statement from manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

Trichomoniasis vaginalis is a common, nonviral, curable sexually transmitted disease that affects approximately 3 million to 5 million adults in the United States each year; the infection can linger for months or years if left untreated, and may have a negative impact on reproductive health. The drug was approved for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in 2017.

The availability of a single-dose oral treatment for both trichomoniasis and bacterial vaginosis may help improve adherence and reduce risk factors associated with these conditions, including pelvic inflammatory disease and other sexually transmitted infections, according to the statement.

The approval for the new indication was based primarily on data from a phase 3 clinical trial in which women with a confirmed trichomoniasis diagnosis were randomized to a single dose of 2 g oral secnidazole or a placebo. Secnidazole showed a 92.2% cure rate for patients with trichomoniasis, compared with placebo, based on cultures collected 6-12 days after dosing. Cure rates in subsets of patients with HIV and bacterial vaginosis were 100% and 95%, respectively.

The most common treatment-related adverse events were vulvovaginal candidiasis and nausea, each reported in 2.7% of study participants. The study findings were published in March 2021 in Clinical Infections Diseases.

Secnidazole also is approved for treatment of trichomoniasis in men, based on data from four open-label studies, one with men only and three including both men and women, according to the statement.

Full prescribing information for secnidazole is available here

This article originally appeared on MDedge.com, part of the Medscape Professional Network.

Author: Heidi Splete

Read more here >>> Medscape Medical News