Spider-Man Daredevil crossover hopes ‘crushed’ by director James Gunn

Daredevil: Charlie Cox introduces season three

When Netflix produced shows including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Defenders, fans of Marvel were ecstatic to see some smaller stories being told in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Univers​e. Meanwhile, hopes grew that Spider-Man would interact with these characters as he has done in the comic books​​. Since those shows were cancelled, and Disney started creating their own MCU TV shows for Disney Plus, their validity has been called into question.

Related articles

Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn recently spoke out on Twitter about his upcoming film The Suicide Squad. During the online chat, the director revealed that many members of the MCU have also been involved in the DC Extended Universe films, citing such actors as JK Simmons, Randall Park and Taika Waititi. However, when questioned about Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD – other MCU-based shows – Gunn claimed they were never connected to the expanding MCU. A fan wrote to Gunn: “Adding [John Glover]. [He] was in Shazam DCEU and Agent Carter MCU.” (sic) Gunn replied: “Not including pre-Wandavision shows in MCU.” READ MORE: Avengers 5 theory: Multiple Marvel variants will clash in Secret Wars

Not including pre-Wandavision shows in MCU. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2021

That’s incorrect. There was never any coordination between the earlier TV stuff & the cinematic side of Marvel like there is now that they’re all under the purview of Marvel Studios. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

The fan, SuperMarvel19, responded to Gunn: “Agent Carter and AOS are MCU,” to which the director hit back: “According to whom?” The movie buff went on: “According to Marvel. Also according to Disney so far. But whatever you want to watch.” Gunn then revealed: “That’s incorrect. There was never any coordination between the earlier TV stuff & the cinematic side of Marvel like there is now that they’re all under the purview of Marvel Studios.” What do you think? Should the Marvel Netflix shows be canon in the MCU? Join the debate in the comments section here

Spider-Man: Director James Gunn has suggested the Netflix shows are no longer canon

Spider-Man: Will fans see Daredevil arrive in the MCU?

If what Gunn says is true, that means all of the events of Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and the rest of The Defenders’ adventures no longer happened. This is hugely disappointing for fans of the franchise who have long been yearning for Daredevil to make an appearance alongside Spider-Man. In the Marvel comic books, Spider-Man and Daredevil have a long history of teaming up together and fighting in the same parts of New York City. It has been reported over the last year that Daredevil / Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) would be making an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home – but these reports are as of yet unconfirmed. DON’T MISS…

Avengers 5 theory: Multiple Marvel variants will clash in Secret Wars [THEORY]

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire returns to the big screen [NEWS]

Spider-Man 3 actor discusses reprising Sam Raimi-verse role NWH [INSIGHT]

Related articles

Spider-Man could team up with the hero

Jessica Jones: Netflix teases final season of Marvel drama series

Despite Gunn’s comments, when the Netflix shows were first coming out they were said to be officially set in the MCU. Head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb said in April 2014: “Within the Marvel universe there are thousands of heroes of all shapes and sizes, but the Avengers are here to save the universe and Daredevil is here to save the neighbourhood.” He added: “It does take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s all connected.” However, he did say: “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that we would look up in the sky and see [Iron Man].”

Loeb went on: “It’s just a different part of New York that we have not yet seen in the Marvel movies.” The Netflix MCU shows frequently referenced the Battle of New York which took place in Avengers Assemble. They also referenced the larger characters, including Captain America (Chris Evans). Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Defenders are available on Netflix now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available on Disney Plus now.

Author: Callum Crumlish

Read more here >>> Daily Express