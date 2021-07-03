Supreme Court Term Marked by Conservative Majority in Flux

WASHINGTON — There were two very different Supreme Courts in the term that just ended.

For much of the last nine months, the court seemed to have defied predictions that the newly expanded conservative majority of six Republican appointees would regularly steamroll their three liberal colleagues.

Rather than issuing polarized decisions split along ideological lines, the court was fluid and unpredictable. There was no longer a single swing justice whose vote would often decide close cases, as Justice Anthony M. Kennedy had until he retired in 2018, or as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. did in the term that ended last summer.

Instead, the center of the court came to include four conservative justices who in various combinations occasionally joined the court’s three-member liberal wing to form majorities in divided cases.

But on Thursday, in rulings that gave states new latitude to restrict voting rights and limited disclosure requirements for big donors to charities, the court made clear that the conservative supermajority is still there, perhaps to emerge in a more assertive way in the term that starts in October, when the justices will take up blockbuster cases on abortion and gun rights.