The five words that all Sky Q customers need to say into their remotes tonight

Sky Q is always adding new voice commands to its clever Voice Remote, which lets viewers name shows, movies, actors and directors to launch a search better. Better yet, you can even quote from your favourite film to pinpoint that title on Sky Cinema, Sky Store, Netflix or Disney+. For example, barking “show me the money!” into your remote will load the listing for Jerry Maguire.

However, with the latest addition to the Sky Q Voice Remote, the satellite broadcaster has taken a very different approach. For the first time, Sky has asked its customers to help choose the next command. Ahead of the feverishly-anticipated clash between England and Ukraine, Sky offered fans the chance to vote on the next voice command to be added to its set-top box.

With a poll launched on social media, Sky offered customers a choice between “Here we go”, “Southgate you’re the one”, “God Save Our Gracious Queen”, and “So good, so good”. With hundreds of votes counted, the winner was named as “Southgate you’re the one”.

Picking up your Sky Q Voice Remote and saying those magic five words will send you to the dedicated Euros’ voice destination page. This brings together everything that a Euros 2020 fan could want in a single menu – from the latest headlines about the tournament, highlights from the games, or a link to jump into the latest episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast for exclusive insights, there’s plenty to love.

If you don’t have a Sky Q Voice Remote, Sky regularly runs promotions to get your hands on one for free.