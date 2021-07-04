3 people killed in head-on crash on I-35, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three men are dead after an overnight head-on crash on I-35, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., Sunday, on I-35 near Highway 281.

Police said two men in a white truck were firing gunshots toward the V Lounge nightclub, on East Martin Street, before they drove the wrong way on the frontage road of I-35.

The truck then went onto I-35 on the McCullough exit ramp, heading northbound on the southbound lanes. That’s when the truck struck an SUV head-on, according to police.

The two men in the truck died at the scene, and both of them were in their early 20s, officials said. One of them may have also suffered a gunshot wound, SAPD said.

A man in his 30s was driving the SUV and he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-35 were shut down for four hours as crews worked the crash.

