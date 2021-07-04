Book on transgender achievers released

‘Transgender in India – Achievers and Survivors: An ode to Transwomen’, a book by IAS officer Dr. C.K. Gariyali and her daughter and social activist Priyadarshini Rajkumar, was released on Friday.

The book showcases the stories of several transgender achievers in the country, including renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj, journalist and social activist Apsara Reddy, police officer Prithika Yashini, lawyer Sathyasri Sharmila and engineer Grace Banu, among others.

Published by the Saraswathi Educational Cultural and Charitable Trust with the support of United Way, an NGO working towards an inclusive society, the book, its writers and publishers hope, would help bring about awareness and make society more inclusive for transgender persons.

The book was released by the chief guest, Shambu Kallolikar, Secretary, Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, along with D. Rathna IAS, Commissioner of Social Welfare. The first copy was received by P.N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

