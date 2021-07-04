Cancer symptoms: 5.1 million patients on ‘enormous’ backlog, admits NHS Medical Director

Appearing on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, Professor Powis acknowledged 5.1 million people are currently on the NHS waiting list. This was “inevitable”, he said, as services were disrupted by the pandemic. However, Professor Powis is adamant that NHS staff are “ahead of where we thought we’d be” when it comes to whittling down the list. This is thanks to innovative ways of working, such as robotic surgery.

“It’s important to speak to a GP so they can investigate,” the NHS added.

GPs can be contacted via their website, on the NHS app, or by calling them.

Following an appointment with your GP – whether virtually or in person – if cancer is suspected, you’ll be referred to a specialist.

This process usually takes place within a fortnight, although it could be much quicker or a bit longer.