Covid: Patients ‘frustrated’ waiting ‘long time’ for hospital appointments, says doctor

Dr Cannon did say mask-wearing wouldn’t be necessary all of the time, especially in classrooms and shops, but she did say they’d be useful when:

Visiting hospitals

Visiting GP clinics

On public transport.

“I think there will be many people who continue to wear face masks, myself included, even after July 19 if the mandate is lifted,” Dr Cannon said.

Referring to the common cold that typically circulates in autumn and winter, face masks are considered an “easy win”.

“If you can do something simple to prevent [a cold or flu], why wouldn’t you?” she queried.

Author: Chanel Georgina

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health

Read More