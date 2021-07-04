Quantcast
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits coast of Chile

Seismologists recorded a magnitude 5.8 earthquake off the Chilean coat on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The epicenter was located 147 km north-west of the city of La Serena (Coquimbo region) in Chile, where about 154,000 people live. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 km.

Information about the victims, destruction and the threat of a tsunami was not received.


Read more here >>> Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

