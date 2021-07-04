Elvis Presley granddaughter: ‘There’s a lot of emotion around listening to King’s music’

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. The singer, who was just 42-years-old at the time, died of a cardiac arrest in his home at Graceland. He left behind a fiancée, Ginger Alden, a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, never met her grandfather, but his legacy has no doubt followed her throughout her life. Sometimes, she revealed, this was a tragic thing.

Riley recently appeared on the Just For Variety podcast where she was asked if she listens to Elvis’ music. She replied: “I don’t put it on. If it’s on, I’ll listen to it.” Riley then opened up about her family’s relationship with Elvis’ music. She said: “There’s definitely emotion around it. There was definitely a lot of grief around it growing up, especially seeing my mom and my grandma. “There was a sad thing, tragic kind of a thing… so there was definitely that relationship to it.” READ MORE: Michael Jackson ‘had 3am phone calls with Princess Diana’

Riley added: “I could see from a young age that it would make my mom sad. And so I could feel that.” Whether or not she chooses to listen to Elvis’ music, she confessed it is tough when she hears it. She said: “It’s definitely an emotional experience, especially if it’s one of the more emotional songs. “The more gospel stuff, definitely, makes me emotional. But I will listen to it if it’s on, I just don’t go putting it on.” What do you think? Join the debate in the comments section here

Riley’s next film, Daisy Jones and the Six, will see her singing. But is she like Elvis when she sings? “I am not. “My voice is not like Elvis but I’ll tell you what, I just recently learned that I do have kind of a country voice. I realised that the other day in the studio. “I have a weird voice… but it’s fun and I love it and I am always interested in trying things.”

Riley added: “I have a weird thing where I don’t care if I fail at things, and that has been really helpful in this process.” On top of having Elvis as her grandfather, Riley’s step-father was Michael Jackson for a period. Discussing this, she said: “People always ask: ‘How crazy is it that your grandpa was Elvis and your stepdad was Michael Jackson?’ I make them happy and say: ‘Yeah, it’s soooo crazy!’” Michael was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996. SOURCE / SOURCE

