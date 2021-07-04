EU not working! Bloc braces for four-state revolt over hated migrant rules – unity crushed

The leaders of Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland have teamed up to rebel against new potential mandatory quotas on redistribution of migrants. The four countries are ready to veto the decision likely to be put on the table at the next EU summit.

The alliance was announced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Oban after a meeting of the Visegrad Four (V4) leaders. Mr Orban said the meeting unfolded new ideas in order to “become a winner in a world transformed by the coronavirus pandemic”. According to the four rebels, the Brussels bloc needs new investments in order to succeed. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that V4 participants discussed the strategy on migration in detail, as according to him, this topic is part of the future of Europe

He said: “The Schengen and Western Balkans strategies are also connected with that. “The EU’s internal market, which is not working, is also significant. “We are still failing in removing obstacles for our companies.” The four leaders have been united on the issue of migration for years. READ MORE: Britain still paying Brussels £5.8bn a year outside EU

Hungary should have accepted 1,294 people, while Poland 7,082, but both territories hadn’t accepted refugees. As for Slovakia, it was supposed to relocate 902 people seeking international protection but relocated only 16. Last month, EU leaders finally decided this week to transform the European Asylum Support Office into a European Union Agency of Asylum. The key initiative comes under the bloc’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The new agency will help make asylum procedures in Member States of higher quality, more uniform and faster.

Its new reserve of 500 experts will also provide more effective support to national asylum systems facing a high caseload, making the overall EU migration management system more efficient and sustainable. Commissioner Margaritis Schinas said: “When we presented our proposal for an EU Pact on Migration and Asylum last September, we were aiming at creating a coherent and well-functioning European asylum system. “Today’s agreement is a first important building block in this process. “Member States will now be able to rely on the full operational support of the EU Asylum Agency, both under normal circumstances and when they are in difficulty. “The agency will make a tangible difference to asylum procedures, improving protection for individuals and addressing gaps to create greater convergence between Member States’ asylum systems.”

Author: Alessandra Scotto di Santolo

