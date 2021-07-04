Florida Officials Plan Swift Demolition of Remaining Part of Collapsed Building

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Florida officials said on Saturday that they were rushing to demolish the part of the Champlain Towers South that remained standing, because they were fearful that the partially collapsed structure could not withstand the powerful winds of an approaching tropical storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged at a news conference that the demolition would create added hardship for the families who were forced to abandon their homes and possessions when they evacuated the building, which will now be reduced to rubble. But he said that he and other officials concluded that there was no other option, because the structure was perilously unsound even without the threat posed by Tropical Storm Elsa.

“At the end of the day, that building is too unsafe to let people go back in,” Mr. DeSantis said. “I know there’s a lot of people who were able to get out, fortunately, who have things there. We’re very sensitive to that. But I don’t think that there’s any way you could let someone go back up into that building, given the shape that it’s in now.”

Officials said on Saturday that preparations for the demolition could be completed within roughly 36 hours, in time for the building to be brought down before Elsa is expected to reach South Florida on Monday. The demolition itself could begin as soon as Sunday, according to Mayor Charles W. Burkett of Surfside.