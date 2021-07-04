Fort Bend Co. surpasses goal with over 70% of adults vaccinated

County Judge KP George released the numbers on Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying that over 70% of their citizens have had a dose.
🇺🇸 Way to go, Fort Bend!
🇺🇸 We have reached (and surpassed) the Federal Government’s aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4.
🇺🇸 Thank you to every Fort Bender that has done their part to end the pandemic and power the comeback! pic.twitter.com/ob452OJAjF
— County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) July 4, 2021
George thanked every ‘Fort Bender’ who did their part and got at least one of the shots by the 4th of July.
“We have reached (and surpassed) the Federal Government’s aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4,” the post read.
At the end of June, Galveston County officials said their area was also nearing a notable threshold in the pursuit of herd immunity.
According to an analysis of data, about 44% of Galveston County’s total population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at that time.
