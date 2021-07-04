Quantcast
Fort Bend Co. surpasses goal with over 70% of adults vaccinated

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Residents in the Fort Bend County area may now have bragging rights around the region after officials said they’ve surpassed the federal government’s targeted goal of vaccinated adults.

County Judge KP George released the numbers on Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying that over 70% of their citizens have had a dose.

George thanked every ‘Fort Bender’ who did their part and got at least one of the shots by the 4th of July.

“We have reached (and surpassed) the Federal Government’s aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4,” the post read.

At the end of June, Galveston County officials said their area was also nearing a notable threshold in the pursuit of herd immunity.

According to an analysis of data, about 44% of Galveston County’s total population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at that time.

