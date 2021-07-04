Gareth Southgate hails four England unsung heroes as Three Lions ease into Euro 2020 semis

“But we have got to make those decisions, the right call for the right game, the right system, but all of the players have been brilliant.”

Southgate does not want to get carried away but is delighted to create such joy back home.

“Look, it’s fabulous,” he continued. “I suppose it’s still sinking in a bit. We’re in another semi-final, that’s three in three years.

“We obviously want to go the step further, the two steps further, I know what will be happening at home – and that’s great.

“It’s lovely to send everybody on a Saturday night, beer in hand, whatever it is and they should enjoy it. I’m chuffed that the two performances has brought so much enjoyment and happiness to people.”

Author: Lewis Winter

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport