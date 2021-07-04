Google Chromecast just introduced a new way to watch TV that’s missing on Amazon Fire TV

When it comes to streaming gadgets, the biggest brands on the market are Chromecast with Google TV and Amazon Fire TV. Both of these lightweight devices offer similar features, from gorgeous menus with high-resolution artwork, voice search, access to all of the biggest streaming apps, and lists to keep tabs on shows and movies across a variety of different video on-demand platforms, and more.

However, Google is rolling out a new feature that is unlike anything Fire TV owners will be familiar with.

Dubbed Watch with Me, the new feature brings together film and telly recommendations from A-list celebrities. As well as boxsets and movies, the dedicated Watch With Me page will also include an exclusive interview with the featured celeb, where they’ll discuss their picks and why you should start bingeing their faves.

The first Watch With Me will star Emmy-nominated actor and LGBTQ+ campaigner Laverne Cox.

Google hasn’t revealed the names of the celebrities lined-up to follow the Orange Is The New Black star. However, this is a pretty unique way to find your next favourite boxset. With the wealth of new series available across the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, and NOW, to name a few – it can be tough to wade through the endless titles and settle on something to watch.,