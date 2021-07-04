Google has hidden an addictive game on your iPhone – here’s how to find it

Once you begin to see this simply swipe up and you’ll be able to play the secret Google pinball game.

The gameplay is very easy to get to grips with and you can even play the game one handed.

As with a regular pinball machine, you’ll have two bumpers at the bottom of the screen.

These can be activated by tapping on either side of the screen.

Or, alternatively, you can just do a centre tap to activate both bumpers.

You will need to use the bumpers to send a ball flying up the screen to hit objects.

Star power-ups can be used to either make the ball bigger, get a one hit-break power boost or get multiple balls on screen.

Author: Dion Dassanayake

