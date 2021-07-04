Quantcast
GTA 6 could be getting the worst possible competition on PS5, Xbox Series X

And Rockstar Games want there to be enough next-gen consoles in people’s homes before launching GTA 6 to help maximise sales.

So, if you’re hoping GTA 6 will be launching within the next few years – it looks like you’re out of luck.

And while gamers wait for GTA 6 to come out a new rival could emerge – from the worst possible place.

As revealed in a post on Twitter by Rockstar Mag, Dan Houser – the main central to Rockstar’s biggest and most memorable hits – has started up a new company.

The new firm has been set up in the UK and is called Absurd Ventures In Games – with Houser listed as the director.

Details are extremely thin on the ground, but the firm has been classified as a “ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development” business.

