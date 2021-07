Other effective stress management techniques include deep breathing and meditation.

These practices are thought to “activate the parasympathetic nervous system”.

When the parasympathetic nervous system is engaged, the body relaxes, the heart rate slows down, and blood pressure reduces.

Taking six deep and slow breaths has been shown to be more effective at lowering your blood pressure than just sitting still.

Author: Chanel Georgina

Daily Express :: Health

