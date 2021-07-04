Indiana Jones 5 theory: Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s daughter – replaces Mutt

Harrison Ford returns to the big screen in 2022 in Indiana Jones 5. The film will mark the final outing of Ford as the titular hero, but he may also be passing the torch to a new character to continue the archaeological journey. Mutt (played by Shia LaBeouf), Indy’s estranged son, was introduced in the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Crystal Skull, but he is reportedly not appearing in the new film and therefore not taking over as the next hero of the series. That leaves the legacy of the Jones family up to another one of his children: his daughter.

Earlier this year Waller-Bridge was announced to be joining Ford in the iconic Lucasfilm series. Her role has not yet been confirmed, but it would make sense for her to take on the character of “Old Indy’s Daughter”. Old Indy’s Daughter was introduced in the 1992 TV show The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. During the TV show, an older version of Indy was shown off in a collection of never-before-seen adventures under his belt. One segment showed him speaking with his daughter, an unnamed character played by Susan Bigelow. READ MORE: Indiana Jones 5 title and plot leaked for Harrison Ford movie? WATCH

Considering it has already been established that Indy has a daughter of his own, it would make sense for her to make a return in his final movie. Waller-Bridge is around the correct age to play his long-lost daughter and could be the perfect person to take on the series once Ford has left the franchise. The 78-year-old has also told fans Indiana Jones 5 will be his last outing as the character – but Lucasfilm will likely want to continue making movies about the hero. What do you think? Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge play Indiana Jones’ daughter? Join the debate in the comments section here

Spielberg continued: “This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure. But it will certainly continue after that.” Discussing a female replacement, the director said: “My mom was strong. She had a voice, she had a very strong opinion. “I have been very lucky to be influenced by women, several of whom I have just loved madly – my mom and my wife.” Indiana Jone 5 will be the first film in the series not helmed by Spielberg.

The new director, James Mangold, previously spoke out about the film’s cast, saying: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven [Spielberg], Harrison [Ford], Kathy [Kennedy], Frank [Marshall], and John [Williams] are all artistic heroes of mine. “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.” Indiana Jones 5 is due to arrive in cinemas on July 28, 2022.

