Inside England WAGs’ preparations for Ukraine match as loved ones stay home to support

England WAGs have gone all out to support their loved ones from home this evening and took to Instagram to showcase their decorations. Harry Kane’s wife Katie left her 166,000 followers amazed by her incredible decorations to support the team captain.

The blonde beauty posed alongside the couple’s three children wearing England shirts while stood in a Tepee. The portable tent included giant England flags as well as a bar, huge television screen and sofas ready for the big game. Many of Harry’s wife’s followers flocked to her post to comment. One wrote: “Fab set up!”

A second added: “Very nice. Good luck H. Could be a tents game.”(sic) “Amazing good luck,” a third penned. Harry Maguire’s fiancée Fern Hawkins also went all out with her decorations ahead of the game. The mother-of-one shared a picture of red and white decorated tables as well as several England flags and bunting in view.

Fern commented: “Come on the boys.” Elsewhere, Jordan Pickford’s partner Megan Davison posed up a storm on her Instagram Story this evening. The blonde beauty stunned in the goalkeeper’s England top which showcased her sensational physique. Megan wrote on her post: “Supporting from home. Bae’s qualifier top tied together with an elastic band. “Come on England.”

Author: Samantha Masters

