‘Just b******s’ James May’s major swipe at Boris Johnson’s roadmap ahead of Freedom Day

The Grand Tour star James May, 58, shared his thoughts about the “crazes” of bikes in his new column, where he told readers how Roadsters were once almost forgotten about. He went on to urge people not to get them confused with the Government’s “roadmap” which he doesn’t approve of.
As he discussed his love for bikes, the former Top Gear star claimed Roadster bikes had grew popularity again recently.
He wrote in The Sunday Times: “This is the ‘Roadster’, a sit-up bike with slightly swept-back bars, rudimentary gearing and mudguards; maybe a luggage rack.
“The sort of thing people ride on ‘the Continent’.
“London’s so-called Boris Bikes are an example of the roadster but are not to be confused with his ‘road map’, which is just b******s.”
Matt Hancock’s replacement Sajid Javid added: “Whilst we decided not to bring forward step four, we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July,” he told parliament, urging the public to stick to the restrictions for now.
“July 19th remains our target date.
“The Prime Minister has called it our terminus date. For me, the 19th of July is not only the end of the line but the start of an exciting new journey for our country.”
Back in March 2020, James addressed claims he ignored the Government’s advice about staying at home as cases soared.
The car enthusiast joined others outside the Cross Keys in Hammersmith, west London, a day after he posted an Instagram video urging people to stay at home “because that’s what we all have to do now”.
When approached for comment by Mail Online, James said he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong as the pub wasn’t officially open.
He said: “There’s no point in wasting good beer and the landlord just wanted to get rid of it.
“We were not inside the pub drinking, nobody was, I was just standing on the road outside having a pint.”
