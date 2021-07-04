Kimi and Vettel crash, eight drivers summoned to stewards





















The Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen and Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel collided on the final lap of the Austrian Grand Prix

Eight Formula 1 drivers have been summoned to the stewards at the Austrian GP after an alleged yellow-flag breach following Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel’s big crash on the last lap of the race.

Raikkonen and Vettel were squabbling over 12th place after Turn 4 before coming together on Lap 71, sending both the Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin cars into the gravel, just as Max Verstappen was wrapping up his victory.

The incident led to double waved yellows at the crash site, which many drivers passed through en route to the chequered flag. After a race that was already rife with penalties, the FIA stewards have summoned eight drivers – five of whom finished in the top 10 – for allegedly not slowing down enough.

Carlos Sainz (5th), Sergio Perez (6th), Daniel Ricciardo (7th), Charles Leclerc (8th), Pierre Gasly (9th), Antonio Giovinazzi (14th), Nicholas Latifi (15th) and Nikita Mazepin (19th) will all have to report to stewards after the race.

Those summonses are on top of the post-race investigation into Raikkonen and Vettel for the crash itself, while George Russell will also be seeing the stewards on Sunday evening after it was alleged he moved under braking during his late fight with Fernando Alonso for the final points position.

More to follow.