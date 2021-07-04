Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes ‘miles away’ from Red Bull as Max Verstappen extends lead

“I would’ve been second [if not for the damage]. I was in second when all of a sudden it obviously broke, It would’ve been an easy second.

“But not able to catch those guys ahead, we’re miles away from them.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we need all hands on deck, which I know they already are.”

Despite Mercedes saying they would have some upgrades on the car this season, Hamilton reiterated their need for more, if they’re to continue to remain in the championship battle with Red Bull.

Author: Claire Cottingham

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport