Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes ‘miles away’ from Red Bull as Max Verstappen extends lead

93views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes 'miles away' from Red Bull as Max Verstappen extends lead

“I would’ve been second [if not for the damage]. I was in second when all of a sudden it obviously broke, It would’ve been an easy second.

“But not able to catch those guys ahead, we’re miles away from them.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we need all hands on deck, which I know they already are.”

Despite Mercedes saying they would have some upgrades on the car this season, Hamilton reiterated their need for more, if they’re to continue to remain in the championship battle with Red Bull.

Author: Claire Cottingham
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport

, , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in