BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend

No accidents have occurred on marine platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and the work continues in normal mode, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR told Trend.





Author:

Read more here >>> Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.