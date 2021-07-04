NOW TV has lost a popular channel ...and getting it back will cost you

If you’re desperate to catch up with every episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ghost Adventures, and more, you might want to consider taking out a standalone subscription to Discovery+. You can get a slight discount if you pay for an annual subscription, which costs £49.99, or £4.20 a month.

Speaking about the decision to drop Discovery from NOW, a spokesperson for the company told ISPreview: “We are constantly evaluating the needs of our customers and aim to deliver an ever-changing range of high-quality content that they love. From June 30, Discovery content will no longer be available on NOW, however, our members can still enjoy fantastic shows from Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime and many more.”

The news comes a few weeks after NOW decided to add children’s live channels and boxsets to its Entertainment Membership at no extra cost. Priced at £9.99 a month, subscribers will get access to Sky One, Sky Atlantic, MTV, Sky Crime, Sky Documentaries, Sky Comedy, Challenge, National Geographic, and more.

Author: Aaron Brown

